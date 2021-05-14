Komodo Price Down 27.7% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $323.44 million and $15.75 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00005073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.47 or 0.00612544 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.98 or 0.00205151 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.00277565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015673 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,799,396 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

