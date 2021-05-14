Koppers (NYSE:KOP) PT Raised to $45.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price target hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Koppers alerts:

NYSE KOP opened at $33.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $721.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.