Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,573 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 152.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

