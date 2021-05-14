Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 765 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $306.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $203.10 and a 52 week high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

