Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Noble Financial

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 613.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,257. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

