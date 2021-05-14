Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $310.00 at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $267.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

LH stock opened at $276.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $155.19 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

