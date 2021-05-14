Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$47.50 at Eight Capital

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.64.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$43.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.99. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$18.53 and a one year high of C$44.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6100002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

