Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Shares of LSF opened at $34.06 on Wednesday.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,409.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $29,305.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,114 shares of company stock worth $611,728 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the first quarter worth about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

