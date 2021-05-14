Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $584.73 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $240.34 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.