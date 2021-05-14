Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.25 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.360-0.410 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $41,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

