LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €78.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.20 ($79.06).

ETR LXS opened at €62.18 ($73.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

