Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.82.

Shares of DE stock opened at $378.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

