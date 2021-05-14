Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

