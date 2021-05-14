Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

LEAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Leaf Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LEAF opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Leaf Group has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 218,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

