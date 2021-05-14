Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

