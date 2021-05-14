Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley Sells 736 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $20,269.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,172.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LBTYA stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Liberty Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

