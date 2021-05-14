Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $330.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.00.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $297.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.22. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Linde by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 112,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.