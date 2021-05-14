Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 554 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

