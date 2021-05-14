Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOAU opened at $20.72 on Friday. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95.

