Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $285.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.72. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $294.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

