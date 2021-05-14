Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lipocine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lipocine’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 33.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

