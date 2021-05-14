Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky Sells 3,087 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $150,879.68.

On Monday, May 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $96,759.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00.

Shares of LQDT traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 781,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,697. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

