Lisa Evoli Sells 5,335 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lisa Evoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $441,420.00.

IART opened at $70.65 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 105.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

