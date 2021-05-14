Litecoin (LTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.63 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $330.61 or 0.00651674 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion and $7.63 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.