Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce $4.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $4.91 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $20.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $24.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $360.23 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

