Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce $4.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $4.91 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $20.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $24.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $360.23 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.