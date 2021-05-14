Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.07 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.54 and a 200-day moving average of $237.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

