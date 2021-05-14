Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 650.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

VEEV stock opened at $245.66 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

