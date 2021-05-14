LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LMS opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Friday. LMS Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.97 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of £25.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.15.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

