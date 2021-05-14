LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON LMS opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Friday. LMS Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.97 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of £25.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.15.
LMS Capital Company Profile
