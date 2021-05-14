Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,644 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $3,746,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $4,687,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.82. 12,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

