Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.4% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

ACN stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.64. 13,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,290. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $294.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.