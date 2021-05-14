Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 500 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.2% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. 38,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

