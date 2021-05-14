Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,950,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

