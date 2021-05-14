Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.29.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $200.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.20. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.