Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.14.

NYSE LOW opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

