LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ZIX were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 400,397 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 622,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.68 on Friday. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $380.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. On average, analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

