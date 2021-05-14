LSV Asset Management Buys 2,800 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTBI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

