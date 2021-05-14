LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 274,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,239 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,845,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 195,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

CPRX opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $514.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

