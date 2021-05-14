LSV Asset Management Has $8.59 Million Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,478.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,385 shares of company stock worth $126,947. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

