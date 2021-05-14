LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 39,243 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.79% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

