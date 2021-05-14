LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $57.16 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $783.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.