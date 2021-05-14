LSV Asset Management Sells 226,500 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,566 shares of company stock worth $3,904,540. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

