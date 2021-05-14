Lufax (NYSE:LU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

LU has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lufax has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.42. 42,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,510. Lufax has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,227,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 659,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 857.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 96,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

