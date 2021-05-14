Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gradual recovery in Lyft’s ride volumes is encouraging.Owing to recovery in rideshare rides, Lyft’s first-quarter 2021 performance improved sequentially. Total revenues increased 7% from the fourth quarter of 2020 with 7.5% rise in Active Riders. Moreover, with gradual recovery in rides and consistent cost-control efforts, the company’s adjusted EBITDA losses have been improving over the past few quarters. Despite coronavirus-led challenges, management still feels that Lyft might be able to turn to profit (on an adjusted EBITDA basis) in third-quarter 2021 itself, ahead of the fourth quarter as was previously expected. Amid these positives, shares of Lyft have outperformed its industry in a year. However, Lyft’s ride volumes continue to be weaker than the pre-pandemic levels despite seeing improvement from the dramatic lows.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.06.

LYFT stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

