M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of M.D.C. worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after acquiring an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $30,642,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $30,550,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

MDC stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.