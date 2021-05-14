Macquarie Upgrades Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $83.43 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after buying an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

