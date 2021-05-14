Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $49.27. 19,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,142. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

