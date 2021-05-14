MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MNGPY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

