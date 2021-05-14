MANTRA DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.11 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $78.95 million and $17.11 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00088050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $530.61 or 0.01068689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00111544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060603 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 293,674,802 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

