Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MRVI stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,553,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,376,000 after purchasing an additional 348,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after buying an additional 391,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,354,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

