Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

